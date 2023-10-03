SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,524 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,722,000 after buying an additional 1,916,653 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16,853.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,830,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 1,819,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 193,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,782. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

