Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Lessened by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $417.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,384. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.62 and a 200 day moving average of $415.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

