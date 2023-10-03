MBA Advisors LLC Has $953,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% during the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 121,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,467. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

