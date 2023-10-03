Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Up to $31.09

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $31.87. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 91,025 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 177.34% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,218,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,189,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

