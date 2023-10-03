JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.97% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 256,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 189.4% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 80,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 52,808 shares during the period.

JGRO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,368. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

