FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 1.9 %

AXP stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.58. 636,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.39. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.06.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

