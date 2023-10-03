Purus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,690,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,328,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,797. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.39. The company has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

