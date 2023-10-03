Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,088. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

