Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,088. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

