John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 2,791 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,802. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4649 per share. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

