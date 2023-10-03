FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.77. 277,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,798. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.10. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.44.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

