Goldstein Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.03. 3,421,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206,057. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

