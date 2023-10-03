4,739 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 460,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,939,000.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 141,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
