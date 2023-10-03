Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 185,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 30,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

CSCO stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

