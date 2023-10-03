Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $395.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $372.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

