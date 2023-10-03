Centurion Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $5,234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,613,012 shares of company stock valued at $229,129,648. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

