K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $366.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.97. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.