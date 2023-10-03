K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $366.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.97. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total value of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock worth $8,314,654 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.