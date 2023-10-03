RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 450 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,213,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $287.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.00. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.