Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 1,519 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $383.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,650. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $416.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,962 shares of company stock valued at $44,317,192 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

