MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 733 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.85. 8,060,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,463,018. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

