Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 655 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,289,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

