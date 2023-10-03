Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823,226 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 2.92% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $404,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 916,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,689. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

