MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,100,559 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

