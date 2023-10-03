AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,295,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,566,555. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The company has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.