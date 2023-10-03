Goldstein Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

