Clime Capital Limited (CAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This is a boost from Clime Capital’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.90, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a current ratio of 19.74.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

