Crumly & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crumly & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.98. 308,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,145. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

