MBA Advisors LLC Buys 798 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $707,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.72. 189,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,778. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

