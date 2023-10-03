MBA Advisors LLC Buys 798 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $707,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
SHY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.72. 189,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,285,778. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.42. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.