Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE USB opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.