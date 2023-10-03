Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on October 13th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 72.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $43.15.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 3,563.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1,835.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

