Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 2,789 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after acquiring an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its 200 day moving average is $116.20. The stock has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

