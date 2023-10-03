Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 638 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises approximately 1.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.3 %

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.32. The stock had a trading volume of 254,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.91 and a 52-week high of $170.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day moving average of $140.12.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.