First Command Bank cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $31,676,265,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Trading Down 3.6 %

MMM opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52 week low of $89.31 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

