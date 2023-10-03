Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $11.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $631.17. 135,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,262. The firm has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $690.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $681.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.