Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 140 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Generac by 92,616.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Generac by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,903,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.87. 253,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $186.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at $64,693,965.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Generac from $144.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.74.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

