Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Derbend Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 535,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,849. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average of $105.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

