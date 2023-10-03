Goldstein Advisors LLC Sells 2,462 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Goldstein Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $54.42. 893,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,827. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

