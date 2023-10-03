Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.54. The stock had a trading volume of 148,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,772. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.86.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.