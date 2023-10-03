iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $96.19

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $96.19 and last traded at $96.55, with a volume of 148370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.78.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average is $108.91.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.