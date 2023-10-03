InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Short Interest Up 15.5% in September

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 396,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

InnovAge Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ INNV traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.07.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.