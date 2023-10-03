Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $14.29 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.44. 209,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.44 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

