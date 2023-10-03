Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $361.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $369.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.77. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

