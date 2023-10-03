Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

