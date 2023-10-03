Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ciovacco Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.34.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

