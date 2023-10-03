Private Ocean LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 141,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,246,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 68,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

