Columbus Macro LLC Sells 346 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 291,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 170,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

