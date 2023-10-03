Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 79,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 92,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

