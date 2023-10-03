E&G Advisors LP Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $141.62. 187,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.09. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

