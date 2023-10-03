Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Boosted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,615,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,863,000 after purchasing an additional 632,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,277 shares of company stock worth $12,359,578 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $630.88 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $664.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.33. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

