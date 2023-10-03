Conning Inc. Sells 23,589 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,589 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $246.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.53 and its 200-day moving average is $254.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

